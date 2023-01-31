Donoghue Forlines LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,173,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,290,000 after purchasing an additional 363,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

FNF opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Stories

