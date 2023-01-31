Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,743 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

