Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 over the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

