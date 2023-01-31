Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,756,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,563,000 after acquiring an additional 673,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Trade Desk by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after acquiring an additional 496,322 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Trading Down 5.3 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,461.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

