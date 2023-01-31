Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $566,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,085 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($34.10) to GBX 2,987 ($36.89) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average is $54.39.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

