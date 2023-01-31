Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMB stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.