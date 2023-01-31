Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $416.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.43 and a 200-day moving average of $412.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $579.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also

