Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $387,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.8 %

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

UPS opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.