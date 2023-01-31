Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after buying an additional 2,610,321 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after buying an additional 2,186,313 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after buying an additional 1,369,318 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,068,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

CL stock opened at $72.88 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $76.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 241.02% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

