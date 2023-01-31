Donoghue Forlines LLC Reduces Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,377 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.9 %

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

