Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 20,685 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 1.1% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

Mplx stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

