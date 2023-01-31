Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 3,813 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,919,000 after buying an additional 23,161 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE CCI opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.43.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

