DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Short Interest Update

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

DV opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.73. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $41,332.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,336.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $238,405.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,891.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,037 shares of company stock worth $467,667 in the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,205,000 after buying an additional 1,030,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.