Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,794,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,912,000 after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,480,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,775,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

