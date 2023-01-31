Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Short Interest Update

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 1.0% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 94,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ERII. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

