Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,674 shares of company stock valued at $56,558,342 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

