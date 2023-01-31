Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.23.
Insider Activity
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $212.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- Trading Volume on Fisker Is Electric! Uptrend On?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.