Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.43.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $67.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

