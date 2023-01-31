EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after buying an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 28,134 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.