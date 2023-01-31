EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $116,000 Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Pinterest by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Pinterest by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE PINS opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.34 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 23,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $628,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $189,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,404,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,533,973 shares of company stock valued at $62,226,835. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

