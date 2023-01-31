Evoke Wealth LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 483,804 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.9 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Articles

