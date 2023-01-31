Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.