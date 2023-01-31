First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,060 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.89. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

