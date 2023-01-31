First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 76,181 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,181 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $85,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.8% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.30. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 36.04% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $77.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

