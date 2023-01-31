First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 30.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 175.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE CABO opened at $777.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,586.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $732.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.68.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.61 by ($1.08). Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

