First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,201 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Datadog by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 355,525 shares worth $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,476.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

