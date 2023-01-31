First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,847 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS opened at $74.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $79.57.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

