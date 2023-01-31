First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 7,570 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $1,065,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.63.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $62,178.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,656.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $62,178.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $822,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,953,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of a range of distribution, systems design, and integration solutions for the technology industry. The firm offers products from original equipment manufacturers as well as suppliers of technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.