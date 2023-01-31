First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after buying an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,778,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $179.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.62. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics



Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

