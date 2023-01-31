First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,740 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $386.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.54.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.66 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently -178.38%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

