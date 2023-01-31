First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

