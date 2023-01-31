First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Acushnet worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

