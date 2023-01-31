First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 23.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 1.0 %

About Avery Dennison

NYSE:AVY opened at $185.63 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $209.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.24.

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

