First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Insider Activity

Agree Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,188,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $785,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 268,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,086.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Stories

