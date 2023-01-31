First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after purchasing an additional 624,389 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,926,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,478,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in SBA Communications by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,436,000 after buying an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,404,000 after acquiring an additional 42,421 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.20.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $290.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.92 and a 200-day moving average of $299.13.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

