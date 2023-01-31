First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,940 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7,688.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.11.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

