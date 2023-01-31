First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,120 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingevity worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NGVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after buying an additional 62,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 370.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after buying an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NGVT opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $82.08.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

