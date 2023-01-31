First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bank OZK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after acquiring an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,178,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,614,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,060,000 after acquiring an additional 402,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.38. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

