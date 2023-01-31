First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 72,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 16,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STX opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

