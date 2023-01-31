First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,370 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,370 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

Lamb Weston stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

