First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,001.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DFIN opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $45.40.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.28). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

