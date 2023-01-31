First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 28.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 968,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

