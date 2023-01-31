First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after buying an additional 2,315,330 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 196,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 524,698 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 335,549 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,893,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.31. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $58.75.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.