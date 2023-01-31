First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

