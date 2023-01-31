First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Holdings Raised by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCG opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

