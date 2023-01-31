FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Short Interest Update

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 948,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 830,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 529,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.92.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 81,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FLT opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $161.69 and a one year high of $265.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.