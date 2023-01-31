Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 14,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,832 shares of company stock worth $851,379 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Flex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Flex by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex Stock Down 2.2 %

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Flex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.