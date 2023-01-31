Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Update

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.95 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Focus Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.
Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.
