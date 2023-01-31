Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.9 %

F stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.