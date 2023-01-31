Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 685 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 180.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $372,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 94,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,455,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.0% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 14,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $6,033,410.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $423.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

