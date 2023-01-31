Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.
