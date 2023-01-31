Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FOX Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. FOX has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FOX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in FOX by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,041 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in FOX by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 140,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 13,591.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in FOX by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

